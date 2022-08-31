Thai Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In August - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in August, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.7.

That's up from 52.4 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production improved for a twelfth consecutive month in August and at a rate which was the sharpest across the series history. Firms reported that improvements in production and strengthening demand supported the rapid expansion in output.

In line with the rise in production, an uptick in new orders was recorded in August amid reports of new client wins and strong underlying demand conditions. That said, August data signaled a renewed contraction in foreign demand.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.