Australia Building Capital Expenditure Falls 2.5% On Quarter In Q2

Building capex in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$17.220 billion.

That follows the 0.6 percent decline in the previous three months.

Capex for equipment and machinery was up 2.1 percent on quarter at A$16.687 billion, while overall capex eased 0.3 percent on quarter to A$33.907 billion.

On a yearly basis, building capex rose 1.0 percent, equipment capex climbed 3.2 percent and overall capex gained 2.0 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.