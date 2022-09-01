Hungary Q2 GDP Growth Eases As Estimated

Hungary's economic growth eased as initially estimated in the second quarter, a second estimate from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 6.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the previous quarter's 8.2 percent increase.

That was in line with flash data published on August 17.

On an adjusted basis, annual GDP growth also moderated to 6.5 percent in the June quarter from 8.0 percent in the March quarter.

On the expenditure side, final consumption of households grew 9.4 percent from last year, and gross fixed capital formation rose 6.1 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 7.6 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively.

Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian expanded an adjusted 1.0 percent in the second quarter, following a 2.1 percent rise in the preceding three-month period. The second quarter figure was revised down from 1.1 percent.

