Indonesia Inflation Rises Less Than Expected

Indonesia's consumer prices increased at a less than expected rate in August, data from statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 4.69 percent year-on-year in August from 4.94 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise 4.90 percent.

Core inflation was 3.04 percent in August. Economists had forecast a growth of 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.21 percent in August, after a 0.64 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.05 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco declined the most by, 1.80 percent monthly in August and transportation costs decreased 0.08 percent.

Prices for information, communication, and financial services fell 0.03 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.