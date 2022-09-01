Breast MRI Highlights Risk Of Second Breast Cancer

A study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America or RSNA has revealed that breast tissue features seen in MRI are connected with potential second breast cancer risk in women, who have a history of breast cancer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women and is the main cause of deaths due to cancers for women worldwide. With the advancement of , more and more women are surviving breast cancer, but they are also facing a higher risk of contracting breast cancer for the second time.

Survivors with dense breasts have a higher risk of getting second cancer. Breast tissue is mostly fatty, having areas of fibrous connective tissue and glandular tissue known collectively as fibro-glandular tissue. Women with dense breasts have a larger portion of fibro-glandular tissue and less fatty tissue. This can hide lesions on mammography and therefore an independent risk factor for breast cancer.

Breast MRI is now the preferred mode for imaging women who have a personal history of breast cancer. Earlier studies have shown that breast MRI can detect cancer at a faster rate than mammography.

Commenting on the findings, study lead author Su Hyun Lee, MD, of the Department of Radiology at Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea said, "Postoperative surveillance breast MRI is increasingly being performed according to the American College of Radiology's annual recommendation for women with dense breasts or those diagnosed with breast cancer before age 50."

Dr Lee and colleagues studied the link between second cancer risk and background parenchymal enhancement or BP) at surveillance breast MRI. BPE is the brightening, or enhancement, of background tissue on MRI after a contrast agent is administered. The degree of BPE can vary from woman to woman. It is understood that the changes in the blood supply and permeability of breast tissue, which is the result of hormonal status. Breast cancer treatment in the form of radiation therapy, chemotherapy or endocrine therapy can also affect the BPE in the treated breast.

Of the 2,668 women who took part in the study, 109 developed a second breast cancer at a median follow-up of 5.8 years. Mild, moderate, or marked BPE at surveillance breast MRI was associated with a higher risk of future second breast cancer compared to minimal BPE.

"The results suggest that BPE at postoperative surveillance breast MRI may indicate the response to breast cancer treatment and may be a predictor of the modified risk of second breast cancer after treatment in women with a personal history of breast cancer," Dr Lee said.

She added, "Our study results may help to stratify the risk of second breast cancer in women with a personal history of breast cancer and to establish personalized imaging surveillance strategies in terms of imaging modality and monitoring interval selection. For example, women with minimal BPE at surveillance breast MRI may no longer need to undergo contrast-enhanced breast MRI every year if other risk factors are absent."

The other risk factors mentioned include younger age at diagnosis, the presence of genetic mutations linked to breast cancer and hormone receptor expression in the initial breast cancer.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News