South Korea Inflation Rises 5.7% On Year In August

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 5.7 percent on year in August, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 6.1 percent and was down from the 24-year high of 6.3 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent versus forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from the 0.5 percent gain in the previous month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, ticked higher to 4.0 percent on year from 3.9 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

