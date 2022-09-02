European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade figures from Germany and unemployment from Spain are the only major statistical reports due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's foreign trade figures. Exports are forecast to fall 2.3 percent on month and imports to climb 0.8 percent.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss employment data for the second quarter is due.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment figures are due from Spain and Austria.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices data for July. Economists expect producer price inflation to remain unchanged at 35.8 percent.

