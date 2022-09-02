Wall Street Might Open Slightly Down

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report might be the major focus on Friday.

Geopolitical situations are closely monitored by investors.

The United Nation's nuclear experts, after an inspection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Southern Ukraine, said two nuclear inspectors to remain permanently at the site. The plant is now under Russian control and has been a target of shelling and fighting.

In protest of the invasion of Ukraine, Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor completed its exit from Russia.

Certain regions of China are under lockdown to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 10.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 19.00 points.

The U.S. futures Index gained on Thursday. The Dow climbed 145.99 points or 0.5 percent to 31,656.42 after falling by nearly 300 points, while the S&P 500 rose 11.85 points or 0.3 percent to 3,966.85. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed down 31.08 points or 0.3 percent to 11,785.13.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 293,000, while it was up 528,000 in the previous month.

The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for July will be released at 10.00 am ET.

The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 2.0 percent in June.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 966 and the U.S. Rig Count was 765.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index was slightly up at 3,186.48 at the closing. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.74 percent to 19,452.09.

Japanese stocks closed lower. The Nikkei average ended marginally lower at 27,650.84. The broader Topix index slipped 0.27 percent to 1,930.17.

Australian finished modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.25 percent lower at 6,828.70 and fell 3.9 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.33 percent lower at 7,056.30.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 30.28 points or 0.50 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 162.12 points or 0.63 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 44.43 points or 0.52 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 84.72 points or 0.79 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.69 percent.

