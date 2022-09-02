Feist Leaves Arcade Fire Tour Following Win Butler Allegations

Canadian indie pop artist Feist has announced that she is leaving Arcade Fire's WE tour amid sexual misconduct allegations against frontman Win Butler.

Feist, who was the opening act for Arcade Fire at two shows in Dublin, Ireland, on August 30 and 31, explained the difficult decision in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram.

"As I tried to get my bearings and figure out my responsibility in this situation, I received dozens of messages from the people around me, expressing sympathy for the dichotomy I have been pushed into," Feist said. "To stay on tour would symbolize I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury."

"It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill treatment. I can't solve that by quitting, and I can't solve it by staying. But I can't continue," she added. "I've always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to. And I'm claiming my responsibility now and going home."

Earlier, a photo shared on social media showed a sign placed at the merch booth at the Tuesday show indicating that all proceeds from Feist merchandise would be donated to Women's Aid Dublin."

Billboard confirmed that Feist is donating to the organization, which works to make women and children safe from domestic violence, offers support and help to women affected by abuse, and aims for for justice and social change.

Fiest's decision comes just days after Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by four people. However, the singer claims that the relationships were consensual.

According to a report published by Pitchfork on Saturday, August 27, three female Arcade Fire fans and a fourth person who is a gender-fluid individual who uses they/them pronouns claimed that they had had sexual interactions with Butler when they were between the ages of 18 and 23 that they deemed inappropriate due to an age gap and "power dynamics" between them and the singer.

In a statement given to the publication, Butler acknowledged having sexual interactions with each of the four people but maintained that they were consensual and not initiated by him.

"While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior," he wrote in a statement to Pitchfork. "As I look to the future, I am continuing to learn from my mistakes and working hard to become a better person, someone my son can be proud of."

"I'm sorry I wasn't more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people - I f---d up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences," Butler added.

(Photo: Arts & Crafts)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News