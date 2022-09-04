Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release July data for retail sales, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are predicted to rise 1.3 percent on month, accelerating from 0.2 percent in June.

Australia also will see August results for the construction index from AiG, the services and composite indexes from S&P Global, the inflation gauge from TD Securities, job ads from ANZ and Q2 numbers for inventory and profit data.

The construction index had a score of 45.3 in July, while the services PMI was at 50.9 and the composite was at 51.1. Inflation was seen at 1.2 percent in July, while job ads were down 1.1 percent on month.

Business inventories are expected to rise 1.6 percent on quarter, down from 3.2 percent in the previous three months. Gross profits are expected to gain 4.0 percent on quarter, slowing from 10.2 percent in Q1.

Japan will see August results for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in July, their scores were 50.3 and 50.2, respectively.

Singapore will provide July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were down 1.4 percent on month and up 14.8 percent on year.

China will see August results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in July, their scores were 55.5 and 54.0, respectively.

Thailand will release August figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 7.85 percent on year, up from 7.61 percent in July. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 3.2 percent, up from 2.99 percent in the previous month.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see August results for the private sector PMIs from S&P Global; in July, their scores were 52.3 and 58.0, respectively.

