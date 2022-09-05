Hungary Retail Sales Growth Eases In July

Hungary's retail sales growth eased to the lowest since January last year, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 4.3 percent yearly in July, after a 4.5 percent growth in May.

The latest growth was the slowest since January last year, when sales rose 4.0 percent.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 2.9 percent annually in July, while those of non-food products rose 3.2 percent. Sales of automotive fuels gained 27.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the volume of retail sales rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in July, after a 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 7.0 percent of all retail sales and involves a wide range of goods, rose by 2.9 percent yearly in July, the agency said.

