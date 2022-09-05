Turkish Consumer Prices Rise; Producer Price Inflation Slows

Turkey's consumer price inflation accelerated further, while producer prices rose at a softer pace in August, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer price inflation increased to 80.21 percent in August from 79.60 percent in July. Economists had expected an 81.22 percent rise.

Transportation costs surged 116.87 percent annually in August and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 90.25 percent.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment rose 92.02 percent. Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and hotels, cafes and restaurants climbed 82.49 percent and 80.95 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.46 percent in August. Economists had expected an increase of 2.0 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation eased to 143.75 percent in August from 144.61 percent in July.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the energy industry surged 303.48 percent yearly in August and those for intermediate goods gained 127.82 percent.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable consumer goods grew 124.14 percent and 99.54 percent, respectively. Prices for capital goods rose 96.53 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices advanced 2.41 percent in August.

