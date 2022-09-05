logo
Comcast- Paramount JV SkyShowtime To Be Launched In Europe On Sept. 20

New streaming service SkyShowtime, the joint venture between Comcast (CMCSA) and Paramount Global (PARA,PARAA), will officially be launched across Europe for the first time on September 20.

The service will be initially available in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, before expanding into the Netherlands later this year in the fourth quarter.

Powered by the Peacock platform, SkyShowtime was created specifically for Europe. The service will be launched across more than 20 countries, and its apps and content will be available in 18 different languages.

The service will be available direct-to-consumer via the SkyShowtime app across Apple iOS, tvOS, Android devices, and through the website: www.skyshowtime.com. SkyShowtime's monthly price will be 6.99 euros in Finland, SEK 79 in Sweden, NOK 79 in Norway, and DKK 69 in Denmark.

Over the coming months and through the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the service will continue its roll out across Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and Central & Eastern Europe or CEE.

CEE markets include Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

The company will announce specific launch dates and pricing in the coming months.

SkyShowtime will also be available through various distribution partners across its Nordic markets.

It will feature the exclusive television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures, Hollywood's two oldest studios and which together account for nearly 50% of Hollywood box office.

It will be the home to a selection of new blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment release. These include Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Northman, Sing 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City, Downton Abbey: A New Era, Nope, Belfast, Ambulance and The Bad Guys.

SkyShowtime also features new premium scripted series, kids and family content and a selection of iconic library titles and box sets from Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks Animation, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios and Peacock.

