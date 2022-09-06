European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for July. Orders are forecast to fall 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.4 percent drop in June.

In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Finland.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial production and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 2.4 percent annually after rising 1.7 percent in June.

Also, Slovakia's GDP data for the second quarter is due at 3.00 am ET.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is seen at 48.0 in August versus 48.9 in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.