Finland Trade Deficit Widens In July

Finland's trade deficit increased in July, as imports rose faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.

Trade deficit rose to EUR 1.255 billion in July from EUR 428 million in the same month last year. In June, trade deficit was EUR 670 million.

Exports increased 17.5 percent year-on-year in July and imports grew 30.1 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries increased 19.6 percent in July and imports from them gained 20.0 percent.

Exports to countries outside EU rose 15.1 percent in July and imports from those countries surged 16.0 percent.

