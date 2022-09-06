logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Services Index Unexpectedly Indicates Slightly Faster Growth In August

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
ism services 090622 lt

Service sector activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster rate in the month of August, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.

The ISM said its services PMI inched up to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 55.1.

"The services sector had a slight uptick in growth for the month of August due to increases in business activity, new orders and employment," said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee.

He added, "Based on comments from Business Survey Committee respondents, there are some supply chain, logistics and cost improvements; however, material shortages remain a challenge."

The modest increase by the headline index came as the business activity index rose to 60.9 in August from 59.9 in July, while the new orders index climbed to 50.2 in August from 49.1 in July.

The employment index also increased to 50.2 in August from 49.1 in July, indicating a slight increase in employment following two months of contraction.

The ISM said the inventories index also advanced to 46.2 in August from 45.0 in July, although a reading below 50 indicates the third straight month of contraction.

"Despite an improvement in inventory levels, services businesses still continue to struggle to replenish their stocks," Nieves said.

Meanwhile, the report showed the prices index decreased for the fourth consecutive month, edging to 71.5 in August from 72.3 in July.

"Services will face significant growth challenges in the coming months, though we expect the sector will persevere," said Oren Klachkin, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics. "We believe there is enough activity in the pipeline to propel growth in the near term in spite of elevated inflation, higher interest rates, and nagging supply-side problems."

He added, "Risks of a stall are greater in 2023, when the pipeline will be less full as consumer spending tailwinds weaken while prices remain high, supply chain challenges continue to drag on activity, and financial conditions will provide less of a fillip for growth."

The ISM released a separate report last Thursday showing its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity remained at a two-year low in August.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI came in at 52.8 in August, unchanged from July. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 52.0.

While a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector, the index remained at its lowest level since hitting 52.4 in June 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Spero Therapeutics Discusses Resubmission Of NDA For Tebipenem HBr After Discussion With FDA
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) Tuesday announced that after the recent Type A meeting with FDA, the company is discussing resubmission of the New Drug Application or NDA for tebipenem HBr. The investigational drug is being developed for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections cUTI, including...
Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon Recalled
Miami, Florida -based St. James Smokehouse is recalling 93 cases of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon 4oz citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves St. James Smokehouse brand Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4oz Packages bearing the lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.
Albertsons Expands Recall Of ReadyMeals Seafood Products
Albertsons Companies is expanding its recall of ReadyMeals seafood items citing undeclared allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. In mid July, the company had called back three ReadyMeals seafood items prepared in store due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap