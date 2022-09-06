Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to expand 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year, accelerating from 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan will see July results for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, their scores were 100.9 and 98.6, respectively.

Taiwan will see August data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to add 7.1 percent on year, down from 19.4 percent in July. Exports are tipped to rise an annual 9.5 percent, easing from 14.2 percent a month earlier. The trade surplus is expected to come in at $4.23 billion, down from $5.03 billion in the previous month.

China will provide August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 1.1 percent on year, easing from 2.3 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 12.8 percent, down from 18.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $92.7 billion, down from $101.26 billion a month earlier.

South Korea will see July data for current account; in June, the current account surplus was $5.61 billion.

Economic News

