Study Reveals Strong Connection Between Chronic Pain And Lung Cancer

A latest study published in Science Translational Medicine has brought to light new cure for chronic pain with a connection to lung cancer. Conducted by researchers at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences or IMBA, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital, the study revealed various therapeutic opportunities, which could tremendously help with managing chronic pain in patients and also conceal the opioid epidemic.

Severe pain is known to be an important danger signal. In contrast, chronic pain is due to everlasting injury and can be felt even without a stimulus, injury or disease. To understand the management of chronic pain and keeping in mind the increasing opioid crisis, one should manufacture new drugs on the basis of a good understanding of the ongoing mechanisms. "We had previously shown that sensory neurons produce a specific metabolite, BH4, which then drives chronic pain, such as neuropathic pain or inflammatory pain," says project lead and co-corresponding author Shane Cronin, a staff scientist in the Penninger lab at IMBA.

"The concentrations of BH4 correlated very well with the pain intensity. So, we naturally thought that this was a great pathway to target," she added.

To get to know drugs, which reduce BH4 levels in pain neurons, the researchers conducted a "phenotypic screen" of 1000 target-annotated, FDA-approved medications. This approach allowed them to begin the search using medications, which are at present in use for various indications, and to identify undescribed, off-target analgesic properties. Among the first findings of this hypothesis-driven search, the team was able to interlink the earlier observed analgesic effects of many drugs like clonidine and capsaicin, to the BH4 pathway.

Commenting on the findings, Cronin said, "However, our phenotypic screen also allowed us to repurpose a surprising drug. The drug 'fluphenazine', an antipsychotic, has been used to treat schizophrenia. We found that fluphenazine blocks the BH4 pathway in injured nerves. We also demonstrated its effects in chronic pain following nerve injury in vivo." The researchers also found that the effective analgesic dose of fluphenazine in their experiments in the mouse model is comparable to the low end of the doses safely indicated for schizophrenia in humans.

"Chronic pain is currently subjected to often ineffective palliative treatments. Furthermore, effective painkillers such as opioids can lead, if used inappropriately, to severe addiction. It is therefore critical to find and develop new and repurposed drugs to treat chronic pain," says co-corresponding author Clifford Woolf, professor of neurology and neurobiology at Harvard Medical School.

One important part of the study, conducted on mouse models, is the mechanistic link between pain and lung cancer. "The same triggers that drive tumor growth appear to be also involved in setting the path to chronic pain, often experienced by cancer patients. We also know that sensory nerves can drive cancer, which could explain the vicious circuit of cancer and pain," adds co-corresponding author Josef Penninger, IMBA group leader and founding director.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News