Australia GDP Climbs 3.6% On Year In Q2

Australia's gross domestic product expanded 3.6 percent on year in the second quarter of 2022, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.5 percent and was up from 3.3 percent in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP added 0.9 percent - shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent but still up from 0.8 percent in the three months prior.

Capex was up 0.2 percent on quarter, slowing from 0.7 percent in Q1, while the GDP deflator came in unchanged at 3.3 percent on quarter.

Economic News

