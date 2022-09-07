European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and revised GDP data from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's industrial output data for July. Economists forecast production to fall 0.5 percent on month, following a 0.4 percent rise in June.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house prices data is due. Also, industrial production and new orders from Sweden are due.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from the Czech Republic and industrial production from Hungary are due. Economists forecast Hungary's industrial output to grow 2.2 percent on year in July after rising 1.5 percent in June.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases retail sales data for July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish revised GDP estimates for the second quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm the economic growth at 0.6 percent.

