Norway Industrial Production Rebounds In July

Norway's industrial production rebounded in July, driven by strong growth in extraction and related services and mining and quarrying output, data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 1.5 percent month-over-month in July, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in June.

Mining and quarrying output grew 6.6 percent from last month and a 3.5 percent rise registered in extraction and related services.

Data also showed that manufacturing production was 1.4 percent higher in July than a month ago. At the same time, production of electricity, gas, and steam declined 5.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production increased at a slower rate of 1.8 percent in July, following a 2.3 percent gain in June.

During the May to July period, overall industrial production advanced 1.0 percent as compared to the previous three-month period.

