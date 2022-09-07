Romania Q2 GDP Growth Eases As Estimated

Romania's economic growth moderated as initially estimated in the second quarter, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 5.3 percent annually in the June quarter, slower than the 6.4 percent rise in the preceding thee-month period. That was in line with flash data published on August 17.

On the expenditure side, total final consumption grew 4.6 percent annually in the second quarter and gross fixed capital formation increased 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, net exports showed a negative growth of 7.2 percent, as imports grew more rapidly than exports.

Similarly, seasonally adjusted GDP growth slowed to 5.3 percent from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter, confirming the previous estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.