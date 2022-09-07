Czech Retail Sales Fall For Third Month

The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the third straight month in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motor cycles, fell sharply by a calendar-adjusted 7.2 percent year-over-year in July, following a revised 6.9 percent decrease in June.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 5.0 percent annually in June, and those of non-food products decreased 7.1 percent.

Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores declined sharply by 13.5 percent. Sales and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles also showed a negative growth of 6.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 0.6 percent in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.