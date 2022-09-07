Bargain Hunting Contributing To Rebound On Wall Street

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday, regaining ground following the notable downward move seen over the past several sessions. The major averages have all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq looking to end a seven-session losing streak.

In recent trading, the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new highs for the session. Currently, the Dow is up 179.23 points or 0.6 percent at 31,324.53, the Nasdaq is up 66.99 points or 0.6 percent at 11,611.90 and the S&P 500 is up 22.77 points or 0.6 percent at 3,930.96.

The rebound on Wall Street comes as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness, which has dragged the major averages down to their lowest levels in over a month.

Recent bargain hunting efforts have faltered over the course of the trading day, however, leading to some uncertainty about whether stocks will be able to hold on to their gains.

Traders may also be reluctant to make more significant bets ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book this afternoon.

The Beige Book is a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts.

The report, which comes two weeks ahead of the Fed's next monetary policy decision, may shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

CME Group's FedWatch tool is currently indicating an 80 percent chance of a 75 basis point rate hike and a 20 percent chance of a 25 basis point rate hike.

Recent data suggesting the is holding up relatively well amidst the Fed's previous rate increases has led to speculation the central bank will remain aggressive.

A report released by the Commerce Department this morning showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $70.6 billion in July from a revised $80.9 billion in June.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $70.3 billion from the $79.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

Gold stocks have moved sharply higher in morning trading, resulting in a 2.7 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery edging up $3.20 or 0.2 percent to $1,716.10 an ounce.

Significant strength is also visible among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent jump by the Dow Jones Utility Average.

Chemical, tobacco and airline stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while energy stocks are bucking the uptrend amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index declined by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following the sell-off seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5 basis points at 3.290 percent.

