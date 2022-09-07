Japan Bank Lending Climbs 1.9% On Year In August

The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.9 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 587.929 trillion yen.

That follows the downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in July (originally 1.8 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up an annual 2.2 percent at 511.584 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.1 percent on year to 76.344 trillion yen.

Lending from foreign banks added 0.5 percent on year to 3.401 trillion yen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.