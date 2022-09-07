Australia Has A$8.733 Billion Trade Surplus In July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$8.733 billion in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of A$14.5 billion and down sharply from the downwardly revised A$17.13 billion surplus in June (originally A$17.67 billion).

Exports were down 9.9 percent on month after rising 5.0 percent in the previous month, while imports jumped 5.0 percent on month after gaining just 1.0 percent a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.