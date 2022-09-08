Swiss Jobless Rate Remains Stable In August

Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in August, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.0 percent in August, the same rate as in the previous two months. That was in line with economists' forecast.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 91,373 in August from 91,474 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, rose to 2.2 percent in August from 1.8 percent in July.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 2.1 percent versus 2.2 percent in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.