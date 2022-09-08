France Q2 Payroll Employment Rises Less Than Estimated

French payroll employment increased less than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.

Payroll employment, which includes the private and public sectors, rose 0.4 percent quarterly in the June quarter, slightly above the 0.3 percent increase in the March quarter.

The second quarter figure was revised down from a 0.5 percent rise in the flash report published on August 8.

Private sector payroll employment climbed 0.5 percent, or by 93,000 jobs in the second quarter compared to the first quarter. Meanwhile, employment in the public sector remained stable during the three months ended June.

Temporary employment decreased again by 2.5 percent after a 1.9 percent drop in the previous quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of fall was 2.1 percent.

Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment increased significantly in market services by 0.8 percent, or by 93,200 jobs.

