European Economics Preview: France Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from France is the only major statistical report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for August. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 7.1 percent from 6.8 percent in July.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is slated to issue industrial production for July. Economists expect output to fall 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in June.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Spain, Austria and Slovakia.



At 5.00 am ET, industrial production and consumer price figures are due from Greece.

Economic News

