Carl Palmer Announces 'The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour'

Carl Palmer, the only surviving member of the rock supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer, has announced the highly anticipated "Welcome Back My Friends - The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour," in association with the Estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

The tour, which will kick off on Friday, November 18, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will actually reunite Emerson, Lake & Palmer live on stage through modern , according to a statement. The trek currently concludes on December 3 in Akron, Ohio, though additional shows will be announced. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 9.

"After exploring the idea of a Hologram tour in detail, Palmer, with the Estates of Emerson and Lake, opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing live on stage," a statement reads.

It adds, "The voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. Paul McCartney's duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent Got Back tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show."

Emerson died in March 2016 at age 71, and Lake passed nine months later at 69. Palmer has continued to perform the trio's music live, including multiple tours under the banner ELP Legacy.

"About five years ago I explored the idea of trying to reunite the band using digital holograms," said Palmer. "We saw a few shows of other artists but it did not seem like an honest approach. Then we realized the film we made of ELP's sold out run at London's Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed."

He added, "We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance that brings back the magic of ELP."

Carl Palmer, Welcome Back My Friends - The Return of Emerson Lake & Palmer 2022 Tour:

Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ 2300 Arena

Nov. 20 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

Nov. 22 - Wayne, NJ @ Shea Center

Nov. 23 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater

Nov. 25 - New York, NY @ Town Hall

Nov. 26 - New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

Dec. 1 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

Dec. 2 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

Dec. 3 - Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theatre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News