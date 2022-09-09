Brazil Inflation At 14-Month Low

Brazil's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in August to its lowest level in just over one year, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 8.73 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 10.07 percent rise in July. That was almost in line with the 8.72 percent increase expected by economists.

Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since June last year, when prices had risen 8.35 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.36 percent in August, after a 0.66 percent fall in the previous month. The expected fall was 0.39 percent.

Transport costs fell 3.37 percent monthly in August, while housing costs rose marginally by 0.1 percent

Economic News

