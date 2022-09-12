European Economics Preview: UK GDP, Foreign Trade Data Due

Monthly real gross domestic product, industrial production and foreign trade figures are due from the UK on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for the National Statistics is scheduled to issue the UK monthly GDP data, industrial output and foreign trade figures. Economists forecast the to grow 0.3 percent on month in July, in contrast to the 0.6 percent fall in June.

UK industrial production is seen rising 0.4 percent, after easing 0.9 percent a month ago. The total trade deficit is expected to narrow to GBP 22.3 billion in July from GBP 22.8 billion in June.

In the meantime, current account and insolvencies figures are due from Germany.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to issue consumer price figures for August. Inflation is forecast to rise to 17.7 percent from 17.5 percent in July.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial production data for July. Economists expect output to climb 0.3 percent following a 2.1 percent fall in June.

