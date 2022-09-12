Romania Inflation Rises More Than Forecast

Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 15.3 percent in August from 15.0 percent in July. Economists had forecast inflation to increase marginally to 15.1 percent.

Prices for food goods increased 18.22 percent annually in August and those for non-food goods gained 15.98 percent. Prices for services grew 8.26 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in August.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 13.3 percent annually in August, faster than the 13.0 percent rise in the previous month.

