Dutch Exports Growth Eases In July

Dutch exports increased at a softer pace in July, figures published by the statistical office CBS showed on Monday.

Exports rose 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in July, after a 3.9 percent increase in June. This was the fourth consecutive annual increase.

In July, with total shipment, in particular, more electrical machinery and chemical products were exported, the agency said.

Imports decreased 1.4 percent from the last year in July, after a 3.6 percent growth in the previous month, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.