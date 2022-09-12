Turkey Current Account Deficit Widens In July

Turkey's current account deficit increased at the start of the third quarter, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The current account deficit widened to $4.010 billion in July from $3.492 billion in June.

The goods trade deficit rose to $9.308 billion in July from $6.385 billion in June, while the surplus on services grew to $5.778 billion from $3.952 billion.

There was a $3.737 billion surplus in the gold and energy excluded current account versus $3.124 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Under services, travel items recorded a net inflow of $4.090 billion in July.

The primary income balance showed a deficit of $559 million in July, decreased from $948 million a month ago.

Meanwhile, the second income turned to a surplus of $79 million from a shortfall of $111 million in the preceding month.

The capital account deficit stood at $17 million, while the financial account registered a surplus of $1.446 billion.

