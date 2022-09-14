European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer prices and factory gate inflation figures are due from the UK on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer price figures for August. Consumer price inflation is seen rising to 10.2 percent from 10.1 percent in July.

The UK output price inflation is expected to advance to 17.4 percent from 17.1 percent a month ago. Meanwhile, input price inflation is forecast to ease to 22.4 percent from 22.6 percent.

In the meantime, consumer price data is due from Sweden. Economists expect inflation to rise to 9.6 percent in August from 8.5 percent in July.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area industrial production data for July. Output is expected to fall 1.0 percent on month, reversing a 0.7 percent rise in June.

Economic News

