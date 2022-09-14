Hong Kong Industrial Production Rebounds In Q2

Hong Kong's industrial production expanded in the second quarter, after falling in the previous quarter, provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Wednesday.

The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole advanced 2.7 percent yearly in the second quarter, in contrast to a 1.3 percent decline in the first quarter, which was the first decrease since the first quarter of 2021.

On a quarterly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, producer prices increased at a slower rate of 0.8 percent in the June quarter compared to last year, following a 2.3 percent increase in the March quarter.

Data also showed that production for sewerage, waste management and remediation activities climbed 0.6 percent annually in the second quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the previous three-month period.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.