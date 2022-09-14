Romania Industrial Production Rises In July

Romania's industrial production expanded in July, led by increased output in the manufacturing and electricity sectors, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in July.
Manufacturing output grew 1.3 percent monthly in July, and output produced in the electricity sector was also the same.
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 0.8 percent in July.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production dropped 3.1 percent yearly and by 1.9 percent monthly in July.
