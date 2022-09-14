Ireland Residential Property Prices Rise Further

Ireland's residential property prices continued its rising trend in July, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The residential property price index climbed 13.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 14.0 percent gain in June. Prices have been rising since November 2020.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices grew 10.4 percent yearly in July. House prices alone showed an increase of 10.5 percent and those of apartments rose 9.6 percent.

Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 15.2 percent in July from a year ago.

On a monthly basis, residential property prices climbed 0.8 percent in July, after rising a 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.

"The residential property price index has reached the value of 164.9 points for July 2022, which is 0.8 percent above its highest level recorded at the peak of the property boom in April 2007," Viacheslav Voronovich, Statistician at the Central Statistics Office, said.

