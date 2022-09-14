Cryptos Struggle To Digest The U.S. CPI Shocker

Cryptocurrencies extended losses, declining more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours, even as financial grapple with the full import of the U.S. CPI shocker and its likely impact on the Fed's interest rate decision due next week. The next interest rate review by the Fed is due on September 21 and markets now see a higher probability of a 75-basis points rate hike.

Markets also appear to anticipate a larger crypto volatility to coincide with The Merge, expected on September 15 whereby the current Ethereum Mainnet would merge with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system. According to the blockchain information website OKlink, The Merge which would mark the end of proof-of-work for Ethereum and mark the full transition to proof-of-stake is currently 99.92 percent complete.

Crypto market capitalization has fallen below the $1 trillion level to as low as $941 billion and is currently at $996 billion.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $20,246.89, versus the 7-day high of $22,673.82. The lead cryptocurrency has declined more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's market dominance now stands at 39 percent versus 39.9 percent a day earlier.

Ethereum is trading less than a percent lower than the levels a day earlier. Ether's current price is $1,596.69, after ranging between $1,626.25 and $1,564.03 in the past 24 hours. Ether's market dominance stands at 19.7 percent versus 19.3 percent a day earlier.

While 5th ranked BNB (BNB) and 7th ranked XRP(XRP) shed close to 1 percent, 8th ranked Cardano (ADA) bucked the trend and gained more than a percent.

9th ranked Solana (SOL) was the worst performer among the top ten cryptos on an overnight basis, recording a loss of more than 6 percent. On a year-to-date basis also, Solana's 81-percent loss is the highest among the top ten cryptos.

Dogecoin (DOGE) regained the 10th rank among all cryptocurrencies relegating Polkadot (DOT) to the 11th spot. DOT dropped 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours whereas DOGE hovered close to the flatline, declining less than half a percent.

96th ranked Terra (LUNA), 98th ranked TerraClassicUSD (USTC) and 32nd ranked Terra Classic (LUNC) plunged following reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for the Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon. While LUNA dropped 33 percent overnight, USTC and LUNC declined close to 20 percent.

The other big losers are 71st ranked Helium (HNT), 36th ranked Apecoin (APE) and 37th ranked EOS (EOS), all of which declined more than 7 percent overnight.

85th ranked Celsius (CEL) surged 24 percent as the bankrupt CeFi lender released the Project Kelvin recovery plan that aims to restructure the to focus on crypto custody.

59th ranked Ravencoin (RVN) gained more than 8 percent in the past 24 hours.

