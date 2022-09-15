Dutch Jobless Rate At 8-Month High

The Dutch unemployment rate increased for the fourth straight month in August to its highest level in eight months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group rose to 3.8 percent in August from 3.6 percent in July.

This was the highest rate since December 2021, when the jobless rate was the same as 3.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased to 378,000 in August from 353,000 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, rose to 8.6 percent in August from 7.8 percent in the prior month.

