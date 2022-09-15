Eurozone Labor Costs Rise At Slower Pace In Q2

Eurozone labor costs increased at a slower pace in the second quarter, Eurostat reported on Thursday.

Hourly labor costs grew 4.0 percent on a yearly basis after a 4.2 percent rise in the first quarter.

Among two main components of labor costs, wages and salaries gained 4.1 percent and non-wages climbed 3.8 percent annually in the second quarter.

In the EU27, hourly labor costs moved up 4.4 percent after gaining 4.5 percent a quarter ago.

In the second quarter, the highest annual increases in hourly wage costs were recorded in Hungary and Bulgaria.

Four more EU member states namely Lithuania, Romania, Poland and Estonia registered above 10 percent growth. By contrast, the lowest increase in hourly wage costs for the whole was recorded in Greece, up 0.8 percent.

