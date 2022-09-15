Greece Unemployment Rate Falls In Q2

Greece's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended June, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to 12.4 percent in the second quarter from 13.8 percent in the first quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 15.8 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose by 8.6 percent to 591,573 in the June quarter.

The number of employed persons increased by 3.0 percent to 4.17 million in the second quarter.

Economic News

