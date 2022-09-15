New York Manufacturing Index Rebounds But Remains Negative In September

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Thursday showing a notable rebound in regional manufacturing activity in the month of September.

The New York Fed said its general conditions index surged to a negative 1.5 in September from a negative 31.3 in August, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction in regional manufacturing activity.

Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 13.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms were not very optimistic that business conditions would improve over the next six months.

Economic News

