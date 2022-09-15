Indonesia Trade Surplus Rises In August

Indonesia's foreign trade surplus increased in July, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to $5.76 billion in August from $4.21 billion in July. The expected surplus was $4.09 billion.

Exports climbed 9.17 percent month-on-month in August, and imports logged an increase of 3.77 percent.

Non-oil and gas exports rose 8.24 percent over the month, led by more outflows of animal/vegetable fats and oils.

On an annual basis, both exports and imports surged by 30.15 percent and 32.81 percent, respectively.

