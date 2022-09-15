Crypto Market Subdued Amidst The Merge

Cryptocurrencies remained subdued amidst the much-anticipated upgrade of Ethereum from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake algorithm. Though overall market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion mark, after The Merge, it was short-lived and the market cap has since fallen to $989 billion, down 0.75 percent on an overnight basis.

The Merge which took place on Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15537393 completed the transition to a consensus that is set to increase the scalability, sustainability and security of the blockchain. With the Merge now complete, on the horizon are the Surge, Verge, Purge and Splurge phases in the Ethereum Roadmap.

The Merge, which implies a successful transition from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake also implies that hereafter, all transactions on the Ethereum network would not be validated by the energy-intensive mining operations but by those who have deposited or staked, large amounts of ETH.

Ethereum has declined 1.15 in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $1,585.71. ETH ranged between a high of $1,648.95 and a low of $1,572.60 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform CryptoRank has reported that the ETH inflows to exchanges surged just before The Merge.

Ether's dominance of the crypto market currently stands at 19.6 percent, versus 19.3 percent, a day earlier.

Market leader Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $20,132.54, down 0.84 percent on an overnight basis. BTC ranged between $20,354.81 and $19,793.40 in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dominance stands at 39 percent, versus 39.9 percent, a day earlier.

While 5th ranked BNB(BNB), 7th ranked XRP(XRP), 8th ranked Cardano (ADA) and 10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) have all declined close to 1 percent, 9th ranked Solana (SOL) has gained more than 1 percent.

96th ranked Golem (GLM) topped the price charts with an overnight gain of 12.5 percent. 78th ranked Celsius (CEL) too rallied more than 10 percent overnight.

68th ranked Lido DAO (LDO) and 19th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) have also recorded noteworthy gains of more than 5 percent overnight.

63rd ranked Ravencoin (RVN) is the best performer on a weekly basis, having gained close to 70 percent, amidst reports that Ethereum miners are flocking to mine RVN. The crypto coin has however declined more than 11 percent in the past 24 hours.

72nd ranked Helium (HNT) and 54th ranked eCASH (XEC) have also declined more than 7 percent overnight.

