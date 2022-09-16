South Korea Jobless Rate Falls In August

South Korea's unemployment rate declined in August, data from Statistics Korea showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in August from 2.9 percent in July.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate decreased to 2.1 percent in August from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons declined to 615,000 in August from 836,000 in the previous month.

Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 129,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 807,000 year-on-year to 28.410 million in August.

