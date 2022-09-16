Czech Producer Price Inflation Eases In August

The Czech Republic's industrial producer prices increased at a softer pace in August, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The industrial producer price index grew 25.2 percent year-on-year in August, after a 26.8 percent rise in July. Economists had expected a 28.0 percent increase.

Prices for manufacturing products increased 20.0 percent yearly in August and those for mining and quarrying rose 28.8 percent.

Prices for water supply gained 5.3 percent and those for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning surged 54.3 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices in the energy sector grew 53.3 percent and those for intermediate goods increased 21.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent rise.

