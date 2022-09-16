FedEx Warning May Lead To Further Downside On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to see further downside after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session.

A steep drop by shares of FedEx (FDX) is likely to weigh on the , with the delivery giant plunging by more than 20 percent in pre-market trading.

The sell-off by FedEx comes after the company reported weaker than expected preliminary fiscal first quarter results and withdrew its full-year guidance.

FedEx cited global volume softness and expectations for a continued volatile operating environment and warned it expects conditions to further weaken in the second quarter.

The warning from FedEx has added to concerns about the outlook for the global amid monetary policy tightening by central banks around the world.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates are also likely to weigh on the markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision next week.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points, although some see an outside chance for a 100 basis point rate hike.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates an 80.0 percent chance of a 75 basis point rate hike and a 20.0 percent chance of a 100 basis point rate hike.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the session on Thursday before coming under considerable pressure in the latter part of the session. The Dow and the S&P 500 more than offset Wednesday's gains, falling to their lowest closing levels in two months.

The major averages climbed off their worst lows of the session going into the close but remained firmly negative. The Dow slid 173.27 points or 0.6 percent to 30,961.82, the Nasdaq tumbled 167.32 points or 1.4 percent to 11,552.36 and the S&P 500 slumped 44.66 points or 1.1 percent to 3,901.36.

The volatility and subsequent lower close on Wall Street came as traders sought the assess whether the substantial batch of U.S. economic data released this morning will have an impact on the Fed's interest rate decision.

The slew of data included a report from the Commerce Department showing an unexpected increase in retail sales in the month of August, although the sales growth followed a revised decrease in July.

The report showed retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in August following a revised 0.4 percent decrease in July. Economists had expected retail sales to come in unchanged, matching the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a rebound in auto sales, retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in August following a revised unchanged reading in July.

Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed another modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 213,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 226,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected dip, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 202,000 in the week ended May 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a report showing a continued decrease in U.S. import prices in August, potentially helping offset recent inflation concerns.

The Labor Department said import prices slid by 1.0 percent in August after tumbling by a revised 1.5 percent in July.

Economists had expected import prices to decrease by 1.2 percent compared to the 1.4 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed export prices dove by 1.6 percent in August after plummeting by a revised 3.7 percent in July.

Export prices were expected to decline by 1.1 percent compared to the 3.3 percent plunge originally reported for the previous month.

However, the Federal Reserve also released a report unexpectedly showing a modest decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of August.

The report said industrial production edged down by 0.2 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.

Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

"The latest round of data suggest the Fed can stick to aggressive rate hikes as the labor market remains strong and as the economy slowly softens," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

He added, "The risks of the Fed sending the economy into a severe recession are growing but right now the data doesn't support that argument."

Gold stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, resulting in a 3.1 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal.

A sharp pullback by the price of crude oil also weighed on energy stocks, dragging the NYSE Arca Oil Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Utilities, networking and commercial real estate stocks also saw significant weakness, while banking stocks held on to strong gains.

Other Markets

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.40 to $85.50 a barrel after plunging $3.38 to $85.10 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $31.80 to $1,677.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $5.90 to $1,671.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 143.16 yen versus the 143.52 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $0.9964 compared to yesterday's $1.0001.

Asia

Asian stocks finished mostly lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street's overnight losses amid fresh concerns over a hawkish interest rate decision by the Fed next week. The weakness came despite an unexpected jump in Chinese industrial output.

China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 73.52 points or 2.3 percent to finish at 3,126.40. The day's trading ranged between 3,126.40 and 3,191.83. The Shenzhen Component Index also lost 2.3 percent to close at 11,261.50.

Chinese industrial production growth accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.8 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Output was forecast to climb again by 3.8 percent.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index shed 308.26 points or 1.1 percent to end trading at 27,567.65. The day's trading range was between 27,525.68 and 27,654.99.

Fukuoka Financial Group was the biggest gainer with a 4.3 percent surge. Resona Holdings and Shizuoka Bank both added more than 3 percent. Chiba Bank as well as Kansai Electric Power Co. also gained more than 2 percent.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was the biggest loser with a decline of more than 5 percent. Nippon Express Co., Trend Micro, Tokyo Electron, and IHI Corp. all declined more than 4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slumped 168.69 points or 0.9 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 18,761.69. The day's trading range was between a high of 18,905.28 and a low of 18,678.22.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index lost 19.05 points or 0.8 percent to close trading at 2,382.78. The day's trading range was between 2,371.11 and 2,395.10.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 6,739.10 after losing 103.80 points or 1.5 percent. The day's trading was between 6,736.30 and 6,842.90.

Star Entertainment Group topped the gainers charts with a 5.1 percent rally. Computershare and gambling business Tabcorp Holdings both gained more than 4 percent. Platinum Asset Management strengthened 3.6 percent, followed by Reliance Worldwide Corporation, which added 2.5 percent.

Resolute Mining plunged more than 15 percent, and Atlas Arteria dropped close to 10 percent. Gold Road Resources and St Barbara declined more than 8 percent whereas Silver Lake Resources declined more than 6 percent.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly lower on Friday amid rising concerns about a recession in the U.S. and several other major economies due to rising interest rates.

The World Bank's latest report is also weighing on the markets. The World Bank has warned that the world could face a recession next year amid simultaneous tightening of monetary policy by central banks.

World Bank economists warned that the actions might not be enough to bring high prices under control, leading to a need for more interest rate hikes, which in turn will put the brakes on growth.

The World Bank called for boosting production and removing supply bottlenecks to ease inflation.

Several indicators of a global recession are already "flashing signs," the report said. The global economy is now in its steepest slowdown following a post-recession recovery since 1970, it added.

Investors are also digesting the latest batch of economic data from the continent.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 1.6 percent.

In the U.K., Intercontinental, Land Securities, Just Eat Takeaway.com, EasyJet, Frenillo, Glencore, TUI and Melrose Industries are seeing notable weakness.

Royal Mail is also plunging due to heavy selling due to a profit warning issued by U.S. parcels delivery firm FedEx.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca, Polymetal International, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Barratt Developments, SSE, M&G, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hiscox, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands are posting notable gains.

In the German market, Deutsche Post is posting a steep loss. MTU Aero Engines, Sartorius, Continental, Brenntag, Siemens Healthineers, Daimler, Meck, Deutsche Bank, BASF, Volkswagen, Infineon Technologies, HelloFresh, Adidas and Siemens have also come under pressure

In Paris, Air France-KLM, Valeo, Faurecia, CapGemini, Atos, Airbus Group, WorldLine, Safran, Credit Agricole, Hermes International and Societe Generale are posting notable losses.

On the economic front, Eurozone inflation hit a record high in August, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat showed. Inflation advanced to 9.1 percent from 8.9 percent in July. The rate came in line with the estimate published on August 31.

Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, advanced to 4.3 percent in August from 4 percent in July, as estimated.

U.K. retail sales declined more than expected in August on widespread decreases across food, non-food and fuel retailing, official data showed.

The retail sales volume declined 1.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to July's 0.4 percent increase, the Office for National Statistics reported. Economists had forecast a moderate 0.5 percent decline.

Likewise, retail sales excluding auto fuel were down 1.6 percent after rising 0.4 percent in July. Sales were expected to ease 0.7 percent.

U.S. Economic Reports

The University of Michigan is scheduled to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of September at 10 am ET. The consumer sentiment index is expected to inch up to 60.0 in September from 58.2 in July.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of NCR Corp. (NCR) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the enterprise provider announced plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies - one focused on digital commerce and the other on ATMs.

Paper and packaging products company International Paper (IP) is also seeing notable pre-market weakness after Jefferies downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underperform from Hold.

On the other hand, shares of Alcoa (AA) may move to the upside after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the aluminum producer's stock to Overweight from Equal-Weight.

