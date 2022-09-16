The Last Waltz Tour To Return This Fall

The Last Waltz Tour, a tribute to The Band's iconic 1976 The Last Waltz concert, is set to return this fall.

The tour will include Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson and Don Was, among others, this year.

The trek will kick off with a pair of performances on November 3 and 4 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, then continue through November. The final show will take place on November 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Presented by Robbie Robertson, his son Sebastian Robertson and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents, the tour will recreate some of the music and moments of the original 1976 concert, which was filmed by Martin Scorsese and released in 1978.

Other performers on the tour will include Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins and the Levee Horns.

"It is such an honor that the musical celebration of the Last Waltz and the Band carries on today," Robbie Robertson said in a press release. "Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of musicians makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition."

Tickets for The Last Waltz Tour go on sale on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Last Waltz Tour Dates:

Nov. 3 & 4 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 5 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

Nov. 6 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 8 — Long Island, NY @ The Paramount

Nov. 9 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 11 — Boston, MA @ - Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 12 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Nov. 13 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Nov. 15 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 17 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Nov. 18 — St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 20 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

(Photo: Blackbird Presents)

